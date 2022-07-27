Sprouts Farmers Market prepares to open in Cape Coral

In this Gulfshore Business report, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, the grocery store chain, is getting ready to expand in Southwest Florida.

The next stop will be in Cape Coral at 1800 Pine Island Road.

The first Southwest Florida Sprouts opened in Naples three years ago. Then, in 2020 the grocery store opened in Estero.

Watch the full report above.

Click here to read the Gulfshore Business article.