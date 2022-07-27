Saharan dust moves over SWFL Wednesday; hazy days ahead

A plume of Saharan dust will move over Southwest Florida beginning Wednesday and remain over the area through Friday. This will lead to a few hazy days, with rain chances lowering for Thursday and Friday.

For those with allergies and respiratory issues, this may result in some respiratory symptoms and nasal congestion.

Wednesday will feature our last day of more typical rainy-season rain chances, with scattered thunderstorms set to return, especially after 2 p.m.

Highs will warm back into the mid-90s for several.

The heat will continue to build over the next few days, with highs set to remain in the middle to even upper 90s for some.

On top of that, rain chances will remain lower than average Thursday through the weekend, so fewer of us will get to benefit from any rain-cooled air.

One thing that the Saharan dust does do is limit tropical development, since it acts as a layer of dry air in the atmosphere. Due to that, the tropics remain nice and quiet, with no new activity expected by The Weather Authority through the end of July and the start of August.