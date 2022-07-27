Reward increased for information about dog fighting

Southwest Florida Crime stoppers had increased their reward for information relating to dog fighting.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $10,000. They say the hope is that they will receive tips that lead to the arrests of people involved in dog fighting.

The increased reward is thanks to a partnership from a local resident who wanted to help encourage people to come forward, said Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says it is also placing two new billboards near the Lee-Hendry county border.

Anyone with information about dog fighting or the people involved can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or visiting their website.