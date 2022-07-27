Racial minority groups face higher levels of mental health disorders

Studies have shown that racial minority groups show higher levels of anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, PTSD and other mental health disorders

Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt with Clevland Clinic says one reason is the lack of access to health care, along with other socioeconomic factors.

“If they have poor health, then that is also going to have an impact on your mental health, and so if you’re not getting the appropriate treatment for your diabetes, for example, it’s natural that you’re also going to have anxiety,” Prewitt said. “If you can’t afford to pay for the prescriptions for the treatments to manage your diabetes, that can also contribute to anxiety.”

Prewitt says it’s important to raise awareness about mental health and, if you need assistance, to access resources available in your community

See WINK News’ mental health special from December.