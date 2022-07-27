Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Rachel Boyd (DOB: 3/22/90) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary of a structure and grand theft.

Boyd is accused of stealing construction tools from a hotel she stayed at. The tools were valued at more than $3,000. Hotel managers were able to identify Boyd by name, as she had purchased a room a few nights prior. She was jailed for the crime and later placed on probation, which she recently violated.

Boyd, 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 125 pounds, has nine previous bookings on her rap sheet for multiple counts of theft, the possession of cocaine, property damage, trespassing and grand theft. She was last known to be living in the Estero area and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Jermiyah Elliot (DOB: 12/26/1999) – wanted in both Lee and Collier Counties, for violation of probation for fleeing and eluding officers and grand theft auto out of Collier and violating probation for grand theft and the illegal use of credit cards out of Lee County.

His Collier warrant stems from an incident where deputies were on the lookout for a stolen car out of Lee County. Deputies spotted the car, driven by Elliot, on SR-82, headed towards SR-29.

Deputies attempted to stop the car but Elliot continued going, driving into Immokalee at nearly 90 miles an hour, through heavy traffic and in the rain.

He ditched the car and took off on foot and was eventually caught. He’s also been arrested in Broward County for burglary and resisting charges.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 160 pounds and is likely to be still moving back and forth between the two counties. Upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Jason Jones (DOB: 11/20/1985) – wanted in Lee County for multiple warrants for the possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was revoked. His latest warrant comes on the heels of him being pulled over for a traffic stop where officers found meth and fentanyl.

His license was suspended or revoked in both Florida and South Carolina.

He is also a repeat offender and has been arrested a dozen other times locally for aggravated battery, theft, grand theft and drugs, and has been sent to prison once for theft, meth and heroin related charges.

He’s also spent time behind bars in Suwanee County. He is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 196 pounds. He was last known to be living in San Carlos Park.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

