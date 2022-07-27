Monkeypox vaccines and outbreak control

Monkeypox cases in the state of Florida continue to climb while the State Health Department reports more than 300 cases.

The FDA expedited releasing 750,000 more vaccines while the public health community is trying to contain the spread.

Tests, vaccines, and awareness is the three-pronged attack to try and control the outbreak. The latest numbers show Florida with 332 confirmed Monkeypox cases with two in Lee and Collier County each.

New measures are being taken to slow the Monkeypox spread and vaccines play a big part. Wednesday the FDA accelerated its response by adding another 750,000 vaccines manufactured in Denmark.

White House Press Secretary, Karin Jean-Pierre, said 300,000 vaccines have been sent across the county with the production of 5,000,000 more in the works.

Lee County will offer the MOnkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups once it becomes available from the Federal Government.

The CDC opened a new category allowing people who fall into certain risk groups, such as men who have sex with men and fear they might be exposed to ‘individually direct’ their post-exposure vaccine.

The World Health Organization addressed Monkeypox, which starts with flu-like symptoms and later a rash, Wednesday in a Zoom conference. The agency said reducing the risk of exposure is critical and that means making safe choices including limiting partners.