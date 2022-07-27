Man dies in crash Wednesday in Lehigh Acres

A man died in a two-car crash in Lehigh Acres at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Hannah Avenue Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 11:45 a.m. a man, 65, and a woman, 62, were driving east on Lee Blvd. While driving on Lee Blvd. the woman was driving in the lane next to the man.

The man swerved left crashing into the back of the woman’s car.

Then, the man’s car was redirected to the right hitting the curb, crashing into a sign, and finally coming to a stop.

The man was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and WINK News will provide more details when they’re available.