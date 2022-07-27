Lehigh Acres man gets 15 year prison sentence for child’s death

A man was sentenced on Friday in connection to the death of a one-year-old child in Lehigh Acres in 2020.

According to Lee County court documents, Rolando Olivarez, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Olivarez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 17, 2020, deputies were called and found an unresponsive child at a home on Homer Avenue South. The one-year-old was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital and transferred to Tampa General where he died.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at the time of Olivarez’s arrest investigators found the injuries to the child were suspicious and non-accidental with “blunt force trauma to the head.”