Lee County deputies investigating scene at 7-Eleven on Palm Beach Blvd

LEE COUNTY
Multiple Lee County deputies are investigating a crime scene at a 7-Eleven on Palm Beach Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Multiple Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles are present at the 7-Eleven located at 11891 Palm Beach Blvd., near the intersection with SR-31. K-9 units were seen sniffing near the store entrance.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
