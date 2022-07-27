LCSO: 2 women connected to related 7-Eleven robberies

Lee County deputies say they are looking for two women in connection with two related robberies at separate 7-Elevens on Wednesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two separate crime scenes—one at a 7-Eleven located at 11891 Palm Beach Blvd., near the intersection with SR-31, the other at a 7-Eleven located at 15261 Convenience Way, near Gladiolus Drive and Summerlin Road—are in fact connected robberies.

LCSO says it is looking for two women in connection with the two robberies and possibly a third incident from July 8.

According to LCSO, two women dressed in all-black clothing entered the 7-Eleven at 15261 Convenience Way at around 4 a.m. They pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register and lottery tickets. As soon as the clerk complied, they ran away. Around 45 minutes later, at 4:36 a.m., the same two women went to the 7-Eleven at 11891 Palm Beach Blvd. and robbed that store at gunpoint, again getting away with cash and lottery tickets.

There is a possibility that the women may be driving in a dark grey sedan. Detectives believe that one of the suspects may also be linked to the early morning robbery of a 7-Eleven located at 21850 S. Tamiami Trail on July 8.

Both scenes cleared around 9 a.m.

LCSO is asking the public to send tips to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app.

