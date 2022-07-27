Details of the days and months before a Cape Coral woman went missing

There is still no sign of 36-year-old Erica Johnson, who was reported missing in Cape Coral. Law enforcement says she hasn’t been seen since July 8.

Johnson’s mother said Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends, who are devastated by her disappearance.

Johnson was last seen right here at the bus station on Southeast 47th Terrace with a suitcase. No one has heard from her since, but there were warning signs something was wrong in her life.

Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East. Police say Johnson is approximately five foot eight inches tall and about 130 pounds with green eyes and blonde or light brown hair.

Cape Coral police want you to take a good look at the woman in the photos above. Detectives hope someone might know where she is.

Cape police say the first warning sign occurred in June when Johnson’s ex-husband said she missed an appointment to see their kids. She sent a text saying she had to work, but missing a chance to see her kids was very unusual.

WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rich Kolko said that is a red flag. “That means she may have been going through some kind of stressful moment. So that elevates the concern for law enforcement. And her family members. And maybe possibly why they say she’s may be in some harms way.”

Fast forward to July. On the fifth, police say Johnson went to work as normal but said she didn’t feel well.

At 4:30 p.m., she got a ride from a co-worker to the bus stop at Bell Tower shops in south Fort Myers.

Surveillance cameras pick her up at 5:37 at the Cape Coral bus station and again on July 8, at 5:21 in the morning with a suitcase.

“They know this woman uses this bus stop. She’s used it at least those two days. Where did that bus go? Did somebody see her get off the bus? Did someone see her get met by somebody when she got off the bus?” said Kolko.

Six days later, police were called out to 621 Cape Coral Parkway East after a member of Johnson’s family reported her missing. The report says Johnson was renting a room inside.

Police went inside and found all of her belongings, except a missing pet rabbit. Investigators were told someone saw Johnson go into the building a week before with a black suitcase.

Johnson’s mom said in a statement to WINK News:

I would like to thank the people of Cape Coral & Fort Myers for their kindness and support in helping to locate Erica and the Cape Coral Police Department for their efforts over the past few weeks. Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends who are devastated by her disappearance. We remain hopeful that she will be found safe very soon.

If you have seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department.

