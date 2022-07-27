Death investigation underway in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL
The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that they are on an active death investigation scene.
Police say the death investigation is taking place on SW 17th Avenue in Cape Coral.
Cape Coral police have not shared any other information regarding their investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.