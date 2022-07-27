Collier County man arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer

A 64-year-old man accused of leading deputies in a standoff at his home is in trouble with the law again.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Paul Teter is accused of lunging at a deputy in the Immokalee Jail Center.

Teter, was previously arrested on July 10 after he shot at Collier County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived to investigate a man shooting outside their window.

The incident happened in the 15000 block of Wildflower Circle in Collier County.

In his latest arrest, on Tuesday, Teter was being taken for a medical evaluation when he got into an altercation with the deputy.

A second deputy has to assist in order to apply handcuffs.

He faces a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest report.