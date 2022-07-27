Collier County man arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer

Published: July 27, 2022 2:14 PM EDT
Updated: July 27, 2022 2:32 PM EDT
Eugene Teter, 64 (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
COLLIER COUNTY

A 64-year-old man accused of leading deputies in a standoff at his home is in trouble with the law again.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Paul Teter is accused of lunging at a deputy in the Immokalee Jail Center.

Teter, was previously arrested on July 10 after he shot at Collier County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived to investigate a man shooting outside their window.

The incident happened in the 15000 block of Wildflower Circle in Collier County.

In his latest arrest, on Tuesday, Teter was being taken for a medical evaluation when he got into an altercation with the deputy.

A second deputy has to assist in order to apply handcuffs.

He faces a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media