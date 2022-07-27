Cape Coral to discuss boating under the influence crash near Tarpon Point

The Cape Coral Waterway Advisory Board is set to discuss a boat crash in May that resulted in a man being arrested for boating under the influence.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 34-year-old Eric Roberts was arrested after two boats collided at the entrance to a canal near Tarpon Point in Cape Coral on May 6.

Based on an accident report from FWC, Roberts was traveling into the canal at a speed of 25 to 30 miles per hour when he took a blind corner and hit the back of a boat that was also headed into the canal. They say the canal was calm and the weather was good.

FWC said Robert’s boat ramped up onto the back of the other boat and was prevented from completely crossing over the top because of the T-top on the other boat that stopped Robert’s boat’s momentum.

Officers with FWC said Robert’s boat had two people on board, and the boat he hit had six people. They say one person on the boat that was hit was hurt.

Roberts was given a field sobriety test, and officers said the results showed he was too impaired to be driving a boat. He was charged with boating under the influence and released on a $1,500 bond.

The Cape Coral Waterway Advisory Board is planning on discussing the crash during their meeting on Thursday.