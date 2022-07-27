Bonita Springs family reunited with teacup poodle missing for 5 days

A service dog missing for five days has been reunited with her family after she was found four miles from home in the woods.

The 6-pound pup named Tillie is a 3-½-year-old teacup poodle. Tillie is also a medically trained diabetic service dog for her owner Julie Lowe.

“She will wake me up in the middle of the night when my blood sugar is low or high,” Julie said.

Tillie is more than just a pet for Julie.

“They’re family,” she said.

The little dog went missing on Thursday while Julie and her husband Bob got a call when they were on a cruise in Alaska that Tillie got out through the fence in the back.

“It’s absolutely helpless,” Julie said. “I didn’t sleep. I couldn’t sit down for dinner. I was just panicking.”

When their neighbors at Quail West and Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District heard about Tillie’s disappearance, they all came together to help.

“We just searched everywhere we could possibly search, knowing time was of the essence,” said Bridget Vasquez, Quail West neighbor.

They searched for Tillie for five days, put up posters and then finally, a member with the Bonita Springs fire department spotted her in a wooded area about 4 miles from the Lowe’s home.

“I kind of hung in the middle hauling calling her name. And she came in she came to me she came, run into me. And I had to pick her up over this black construction to tarp. I got her and I just sat down and balled,” Julie said.

Now, the Lowe’s family is whole again.