Accused road rage shooter in Collier County agrees to have his guns taken for a year

A man accused of shooting at an SUV and sending glass onto the driver is agreeing to a risk protection order that prevents him from having guns.

Thomas Yanoti was in court on Wednesday after Cape Coral police filed the order two weeks ago.

Yanoti will have to give up his guns for a year.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Yanoti was not in court. Instead, he called in from the Collier County Jail, where he’s being held on attempted murder charges.

Yanoti also chose to represent himself.

He asked questions forcing the judge to say she can’t give him “legal” advice.

“The City of Cape Coral is asking for the probation and firearms for a year and a mental health evaluation,” said Mark Moriarty, attorney for the City of Cape Coral.

Yanoti didn’t fight the request.

“Yeah, I voluntarily sign that paper,” he said.

Yanoti is accused of shooting at the other driver in a fit of road rage in June after a fender bender on the on-ramp to 75 North.

Collier County deputies said both vehicles pulled over, but Yanoti climbed out of his with a gun and began shooting at the driver.

The driver ducked just in time.

While Yanoti has been investigated at least three other times for road rage, he has never been convicted.

“My whole life, I’ve never been a felon,” Yanoti said. “I have no experience with this because I have no criminal issue.”

Yanoti said he hopes agreeing to the risk protection order will help him with his current case.

After that, he will worry about his weapons.

“If things turn out good, then I will worry about that down the road,” Yanoti said.

In June, WINK News spoke with Yanoti’s neighbors in Cape Coral who said they’re scared of him.

Neighbors say he is known as “cussing Tom” and that he has anger management issues.

Now, they know he won’t have access to his guns for at least a year. Yanoti remains in jail on $1.5 million bond.