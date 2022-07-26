Woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Lehigh Acres in 2018

The woman responsible for driving under the influence and getting into a crash that left a man dead in Lehigh Acres in 2018 has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Brandi Hurd was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years probation for causing the crash that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Gibson Guillaume of Lehigh Acres.

According to FHP, the crash happened in November 2018 on State Road 82 at the intersection with Grant Boulevard.

Investigators say Hurd was in a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, facing south at the intersection, intending to cross over. Guillaume was in a 1991 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on SR-82 toward the intersection when the Dodge entered the right-of-way of the Toyota. The Toyota crashed into the left side of the Dodge, killing Guillaume.

Hurd was arrested in 2019, and investigators determined that she was drunk at the time of the crash.

As part of her sentence, when Hurd is released on parole, she is not allowed to possess alcohol or drugs, is to have no contact with the victim’s family, will have her license permanently suspended, and will need to complete 50 hours of community service.