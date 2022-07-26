Tuesday brings more scattered storms; Saharan dust moving in Wednesday

Tuesday will be close to a repeat of Monday, with a dry start, but with storms set to fire up by the early afternoon.

Look for areas of heavy rain and lightning from 1pm onward today. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s. Rain chances should taper off around sunset, leaving us drier overnight.

A plume of Saharan Dust will begin moving over the Florida Peninsula beginning Wednesday. The highest concentration of this dust will occur Wednesday through Friday. For allergy sufferers, this plume will be more concentrated than the one we experienced last week, so you may feel it a little more!

With the Saharan dust layer overhead for the rest of the work week, expect hazy, hot conditions along with lower rain chances. Most areas Thursday will stay completely dry, with just a stray storm in the forecast. Meanwhile, temperatures will climb into the mid to even upper 90s in spots for daytime highs.

Lower rain chances persist into the weekend, before making a comeback by early next week.

The tropics continue to remain dry, with no new tropical systems expected for the rest of July.