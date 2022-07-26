Police searching for Cape Coral woman missing since July 14

Cape Coral police are looking for a Cape Coral woman who was reported missing by her family on July 14.

Police say that 36-year-old Erica Ann Johnson is considered missing and endangered after they investigated the family’s concerns.

Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East. Police say Johnson is approximately five foot eight inches tall and about 130 pounds with green eyes and blonde or light brown hair.

On Tuesday, Cape Coral police released images of Johnson showing her with blonde hair and a small freckle on the lower side of her face.

Police also shared an image taken on at 5:37 p.m. on July 5 showing Johnson at the Cape Coral bus station on Southeast 47th Terrace.

Johnson is captured on video again at 5:21 a.m. on July 8 at the same bus station.

Cape Coral police are asking anyone with information to call them at 239-547-3223.