North Port death investigation underway Tuesday evening

NORTH PORT
The North Port Police Department is conducting a death investigation Tuesday evening.
According to the North Port Police Department, the investigation is underway at Ohana Way in North Port.
Police say there is no threat to the public and is an isolated incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.
