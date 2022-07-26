North Port death investigation underway Tuesday evening

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: July 26, 2022 9:01 PM EDT
Updated: July 26, 2022 9:22 PM EDT
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. Photo via CBS News.
NORTH PORT

The North Port Police Department is conducting a death investigation Tuesday evening.

According to the North Port Police Department, the investigation is underway at Ohana Way in North Port.

Police say there is no threat to the public and is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available. 

