North Fort Myers man to serve 25-year prison sentence for drug trafficking

Published: July 26, 2022 5:23 PM EDT
Anthony Winn Cole, 51 (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
FORT MYERS

A North Fort Myers man will spend 25 years in prison for four drug cases.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Anthony Winn Cole, 51, was adjudicated guilty.

In 2019, Cole was arrested for selling trafficking amounts of Fentanyl on two occasions, as
well as crack cocaine during another drug sale, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Deputies found trafficking amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin in his North Fort Myers home. They also found a bag of crack cocaine, cash, and a firearm.

Just after he was booked into Lee County Jail, deputies were told Cole had hidden drugs in his body. They found a large bag of drugs in his jail cell. DNA testing matched the drugs to Cole, the State Attorney’s Office said. There was more than 28 grams of fentanyl, a trafficking amount of the drug.

The State Attorney’s Office also said postcards were sent to the Lee County Jail that had been dipped in methamphetamine oil. One of the postcards was addressed to Cole and he discussed the postcard during a jail call tying him to the crime.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media