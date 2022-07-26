North Fort Myers man arrested for breaking into home, tried kissing woman inside

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man they say broke into a home and tried forcibly kissing a woman inside.

Deputies say Shawn Pons, 36, of North Fort Myers, was arrested on Monday at a home on Ridgeway Drive in North Fort Myers.

The sheriff’s office says Pons broke into the home while the woman inside was doing laundry. Deputies say once inside, Pons grabbed her from behind and tried to forcibly kiss her on the cheek.

According to deputies, the victim was able to flee and call 911. Pons was still in the home he broke into when he was arrested.

Pons is being held in the Lee County Jail without a bond on a warrant from another county. He is facing a burglary with assault or battery charge in Lee County.