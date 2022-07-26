Mega Millions jackpot reaches $830M, next drawing Tuesday night

You still have a chance to become a mega-millionaire as the Mega Millions lottery approaches one billion dollars.

People who are out buying tickets are imagining all of the possibilities if they win.

When no one hit the mega millions jackpot on Friday night, the estimated payout jumped to $790 million. As of Tuesday afternoon, the estimated payout is $830 million. That is the third largest ever.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion and was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. The jackpot was last won in April.

If you win the current jackpot and take the cash option, you would bring home an estimated $487.9 million.

That massive jackpot has people are buying tickets in bunches. Mega Millions says the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

If you are interested in buying a ticket ahead of the next drawing, you have until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Then the machines shut down as we wait for the drawing at 11 p.m.

WINK News did some math, and with that $830 million, you can buy more than six trillion gameplay chips at Dave and Busters or stay at the Lani Kai for four million straight nights, or just buy the Lani Kai.

If you would like to check what the current jackpot for Mega Millions is or see what the most recent winning numbers are, you can click here.