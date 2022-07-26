Fort Myers police identify woman found dead near shopping plaza

Police have identified the woman found dead at a shopping plaza in Fort Myers on Monday.

Tammie Rainey, 46, was found lying in bushes near Just Kicks Sneakers, a shoe store on US-41 off of Braman Avenue.

Fort Myers police initially said the death was ruled suspicious because of her age and the death being unnatural, but at this time, they do not suspect foul play. The police department said they are awaiting toxicology reports, which could take months.

People in the area want to know what happened, but police have not released any details.

“For something like this to happen. It’s so sad. I can’t believe it. I mean, it’s wild,” said Samuel Elian, who works at Just Kicks Sneakers. “After a while we saw some crime scene investigation units come up and they set up a blue tent right here and they had bags, and they just double-taped everything out here.”

Elian said he is worried someone may have died right behind the store.

“I have no words for it,” he said. “My wife is terrified. She wants to leave. She’s scared for her life now.”

Kanetra Gilmore visits the plaza across the way a couple times a week.

“Somebody knows something. You’re gonna find out soon,” Gilmore said. “Hope they find the person that did it.”