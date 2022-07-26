Fire ruins home on Northwest 10th Street in Cape Coral, kills 2 cats

A fire on Northwest 10th Street in Cape Coral left two people and their dog without a home and killed their two cats on Monday night.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was pouring from one corner of the building when they arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the other half of the home. However, significant fire damage to part of the home and heavy smoke damage throughout led the building inspector to red-tag the building, deeming it unsafe for occupation.

Two people, a dog, two cats and a turtle were home at the time of the fire. The occupants were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms and safely evacuated the home with their dog. Unfortunately, firefighters found the two cats dead inside the home. The turtle has not yet been found.

There were no injuries, and the Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

The state fire marshal’s investigation found the cause of the fire to be electrical, possibly an electrical device charging on the bed.