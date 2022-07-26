Family remembers 19-year-old killed in fiery crash at North Fort Myers intersection

A 19-year-old was killed in a fiery crash while working the job he wanted since he was a kid.

Lazara Estrada Jr. died when troopers say a tow truck crossed the center line on Mellow Drive and hit the dump truck he was driving.

Now, Estrada Jr.’s parents and sister say they want justice for this 19-year-old father.

“I just thought, why him? Why him?” said Yesenia Estrada, Estrada Jr.’s sister.

Estrada Jr. wanted to be like his dad, a truck driver, from a young age, but his family never thought his life would end in a dump truck.

A tow truck driver in the opposite lane crossed over into Estrada Jr.’s path. The impact flipped the dump truck to its side, and instantly came the smoke and flames.

This 19-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He had a whole life to live, and he had so much to give to his baby, and in a matter of seconds, it was taken from him and the baby,” said Yesenia Estrada.

His mother couldn’t hold back the tears as she showed WINK News pictures of her son.

She said when Florida Highway Patrol gave her the news, she begged for it to all be a mistake. Now, the family just wants justice.

WINK News contacted FHP to see if they have any more information on this accident and if the tow truck driver is facing charges. All they would say is the crash is still under investigation.