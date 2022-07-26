Ducklings saved from harrowing incident by Estero Fire Rescue

Estero Fire Rescue was put to the test, rescuing several babies in a community on Tuesday.

According to EFR, they had an “MDI – a Mass Duck Incident” inside of a culvert at the Grandezza community in Estero.

Quickly, rescue crews freed the two baby ducklings they were alerted to. Unfortunately, the mother duck and the brothers and sisters weren’t around.

The crew reached out to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, explaining they’d bring the ducklings to them. That’s when the crew was notified of more ducklings that needed to be rescued nearby.

The crew then called the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District. This time five baby ducklings were stuck at The Reef apartments off Estero Parkway.

On arrival, crews were met by an understandably “frantic Mama Duck”. Mama Duck was sounding the alarm, “quacking loudly for help”. Luckily for Mama Duck and the rescue crews, Mya, a caring and wonderful resident, heard Mama Duck’s quacks for help and was helping to free the ducklings.

With both creativity and a little yoga downward dog position the team successfully rescued the ducklings involved in the MDI. And, to make everything better, the two ducklings joined the five other ducklings giving them a family.

Mama Duck was then presented with all seven ducklings after mixing the groups together. Feathers crossed, Mama Duck was not seen counting the ducklings after their rescue and harrowing ordeal.

Mama Duck gladly gathered up the new extended family and waddled off into the distance.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.