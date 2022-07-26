Collier County man accused of stealing almost $1K church donation box

One Collier County man, instead of giving, is accused of taking from Ave Maria Catholic Parish on Monday.

The man accused of stealing a donation box worth about $1,000 was a volunteer.

That’s how Timothy Brennan, 57, was able to get inside the church in the middle of the night. He went to the church at around midnight on Monday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office said he entered a sliding door using an access code. Brennan went straight for the donation box and exited the church taking off in a golf cart.

“You know, we never hear the other side of stories like that, that happen,” Maria Kazounis, a parishioner said. “But I am always hopeful that people who do such things can actually turn things around and realize maybe what they have done.”

WINK News reached out to the church for comment but we have not heard back. Brennan was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in Ave Maria. He faces charges of burglary and grand theft.