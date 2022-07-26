Church volunteer arrested, accused of stealing donation box

A 57-year-old man was arrested after Collier deputies say he stole the donation box from an Ave Maria church.

Timothy Brennan faces burglary and grand theft charges for the Monday incident at The Ave Maria Catholic Parish Church, according to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed Brennan, a church volunteer, entering the church around the time the donation box, valued at $1,000, went missing.

The person who reported the missing box said only a certain number of people have the access code to enter the church.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brennan’s distinct walk matched the walk of the person on surveillance.