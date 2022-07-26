Cape Coral man sentenced to over 7 years for crimes against children

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty and sentenced to more than seven years in prison for crimes against children.

Michael Patrick Kenny, 55, was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation on Tuesday. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, two children reported being sexually abused by Kenny to a family member. That prompted an investigation by Cape Coral police that led to Kenny’s arrest.

Kenny will now also be a designated sex offender for the rest of his life.