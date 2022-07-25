Scattered storms Monday; another plume of Saharan dust on the way

Typical rainy-season weather will continue into Monday to kick off the workweek. Look for a dry start, with thunderstorms moving in from the east by the afternoon and evening. Southwest Florida will likely see the highest chances for rain and storms along and west of I-75.

In the meantime, ahead of the thunderstorms, highs will warm back into the low to mid-90s.

Scattered storm chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday before changes arrive Thursday into the end of the week.

Another plume of Saharan dust is set to move into the area beginning Wednesday evening. This plume will likely be more concentrated than the one that swept through the area early last week. Heads up to allergy sufferers: You may feel this round a little more!

Expect a hazy sky to return due to the dust beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Friday. This will also lower rain chances for the end of the week, where storms will become more sparse in coverage Thursday through Saturday.

One benefit of the Saharan dust is that it limits tropical activity. In fact, we are still completely quiet across the Atlantic Basin, with no new tropical systems expected by the Weather Authority for at least the next five days.