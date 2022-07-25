Paragon’s fast-track program for new pilots in SWFL

Paragon Flight Training at Page Field signed on with the FAA for a new fast-track pilot program to speed up training to just seven months.

Pilot shortages could be one of the reasons you’re seeing long lines at check-in and security. But, the Paragon Flight Training Company is working to change that by getting the next generation of pilots ready to take to the air.

Jeffery Wolf is a Chief Flight Instructor for Paragon Flight. “I love working with students and helping instructors achieve their goal of working for the airlines,” Wolf said. He told WINK News, that he’s seen a huge demand for pilots. With the large demand for pilots, the Paragon three-step program could be quite beneficial.

“It usually begins on the ground where there’s online-based learning and there’s classroom-based learning,” Wolf said. “And then we transfer that into our simulator, which we have our simulators based around our exact make and model of aircraft.”

In March, Paragon Flight partnered with the FAA on a fast-track pilot program that accelerates training to just seven months. The newly redesigned professional pilot program is known as P3. “Part of our P3 program is that we have especially approved courses that help our students achieve their goals and quicker time than they currently or traditionally would have been done,” Wolf said.

Austin Devart quickly wants to become a commercial pilot. “It’s one of the best feelings ever,” Devart said. He cultivated the desire while serving in the military about a year ago. “I realized pilots, you know, they make great money, and they get to travel the world,” Devart said. “So why not do both and do that.”

To become a commercial pilot, airlines usually want 1,500 hours in the air. One strategy pilots use is becoming flight instructors themselves.