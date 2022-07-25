Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 murder

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: July 25, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Updated: July 25, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
Raymundo Estrada
Raymundo Estrada, 19. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
LEHIGH ACRES

A 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres has pled guilty and has been sentenced for the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old woman.

On Monday, Raymundo Estrada pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and shooting into an occupied conveyance. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and credited with the 608 days he has already spent behind bars.

Victim: Gaudalupe Pineda Salinas (Credit: Mullins Memorial)

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Estrada tried to rob 18-year-old Gaudalupe Pineda Salinas and her friend on Nov. 5, 2020. Deputies say he shot at them when they resisted, killing Salinas.

Estrada was arrested later in Nov. of 2020 for the murder.

Estrada’s sentence includes a 20-year mandatory minimum. He was also ordered to have no contact with the family of the woman he killed.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media