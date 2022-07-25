Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 murder

A 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres has pled guilty and has been sentenced for the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old woman.

On Monday, Raymundo Estrada pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and shooting into an occupied conveyance. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and credited with the 608 days he has already spent behind bars.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Estrada tried to rob 18-year-old Gaudalupe Pineda Salinas and her friend on Nov. 5, 2020. Deputies say he shot at them when they resisted, killing Salinas.

Estrada was arrested later in Nov. of 2020 for the murder.

Estrada’s sentence includes a 20-year mandatory minimum. He was also ordered to have no contact with the family of the woman he killed.