Fourth highest Mega Millions jackpot ever eclipses $800M

Imagine what you can do if you won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $810,000,000.

“When the money is bigger, you have to dream bigger,” according to Adrienne Michelle Tafoya. It’s the fourth largest lottery jackpot in history. “That type of money you just don’t even know what you would do,” Tafoya said.

The thrill of turning two dollars, into life-changing Mega Millions money has Southwest Floridians buying in. Nobody is immune to this type of lottery fever, even Terry Hutchison, the Vice Mayor of Naples. “If you’re going to win it, you gotta be in it,” Hutchison said.

If your ticket matches all five numbers and the Mega ball, Tuesday’s drawing would make you an overnight multi-millionaire. “I noticed yesterday the jackpot went up About $150 to $160,000,000 just since the last drawing and if heaven for bid somebody doesn’t win this time it’s going to put it at $1 billion,” Hutchison said.

For both Hutchison and Tafoya, winning that kind of money would come with responsibility. “I would invest in my own company and nonprofits and put that money back into doing what I already enjoy doing,” Tafoya said.

“It’s about doing something for other people, those less fortunate,” Hutchison said.

Choosing the lump sum option, the winner would get a casual $470,000,000.