Florida attorney general shares ways to spot possible moving scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people moving to the sunshine state about the different types of moving scams they may encounter.
The warning is part of the attorney general’s office’s ‘Summer Scams Series’ that it uses to inform the public of potential scams and how to avoid them.
For those looking for a home in Florida, the attorney general’s office says to look out for the following:
- Sight-unseen Estimates
- Speedy Estimates
- Demanded Deposits
- Business Name Changes
- Unexpected Fees
- Faulty or Unavailable Paperwork
If you think you may have fallen victim to a moving scam or know of one, you can report it to the attorney general’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by clicking here.
