Diver identified who drowned at Heritage Greens in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY
A diver’s body was pulled out of a golf course pond Friday at Heritage Greens in Collier County.
The diver was later identified as EMT Nicholas Wardein.
He was pursuing his hobby of retrieving golf balls during his off-duty hours when drowned unexpectedly.
Wardein joined Lee County EMS in 2014. He was a skilled provider of prehospital medicine and was deeply committed to serving his community.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.