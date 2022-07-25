Death investigation in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A death investigation is taking place in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a suspicious death investigation going on and they will know more after doing an autopsy.
Police tape was blocking off the area near 3207 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.
This is a developing situation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.
