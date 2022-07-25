Cape Coral mom found guilty of starving son to death to be sentenced Monday

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: July 25, 2022 10:28 AM EDT
Updated: July 25, 2022 11:22 AM EDT
The Cape Coral mom who was found guilty of first-degree murder after her son died of starvation is set to be sentenced on Monday.

Sheila O’Leary was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect, and child abuse on June 28. She had previously rejected a 30-year plea deal offered by the state.

Following the guilty verdict, O’Leary’s attorneys said they were disappointed with the outcome. They have submitted a motion for a new trial arguing that the aggravated manslaughter of a child conviction falls under double jeopardy rules because she was already convicted of first-degree murder. The motion also argues that there were other issues with the case.

The motion for a new trial is also expected to be heard by a judge on Monday.

