Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 25

This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is expected to help families save money.

Back-to-school shopping is here and parents aren’t happy about the prices on school supplies.

A National Retail Federation study found you can expect to pay 40% more this year on supplies.

Anne Shutty-Tilley hit the aisles to get her granddaughter ready for the fourth grade

“You ready, got that? What else do we need,” Shutty-Tilley said.

But with increasing prices back to school shopping has been tough.

“Things that used to be a $1.50 are like $3.99 and like lunch boxes, they used to be like $2 something and we’re looking at $9 or $13,” Shutty-Tilley said.

School supplies $50 or less like pencils and highlighters are tax-free. Same with new school clothes and shoes for the kids, as long as they are under $100.

Computers under $1,500 and their accessories like the earphones on many of the school supply lists are also tax-free.

Allison Kelly, a back-to-school shopper said, “I’ve been taking advantage of the sales.”

Shutty-Tilley is doing everything she can to get her granddaughter started on the right foot.

She is shopping the sales and shopping at multiple stores to make sure she gets the best deals.

“I actually and use anything that she has leftover from last year that’s still in good shape we’re still using. And then waiting until school actually starts because a lot times you buy things that you don’t need and then you’re like why did I spend the money on that. And with families right now trying to save money and with the economy and all that, reuse it if it’s in good shape,” Shutty-Tilley said.

Saving as much as possible while the dollar signs keep rising.

Parents or anyone for that matter in the market for a new computer or any related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less do not have to pay sales tax between today and Sunday, Aug 7.