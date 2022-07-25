North Port 12-year-old arrested for school shooting threat

A 12-year-old from North Port who attends school in Port Charlotte has been arrested for making a mass shooting threat on Snapchat.

Cape Coral police say they arrested the boy after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office informed them about the threat that was made.

Police say the boy’s Snapchat account was used to connect him to the threat. They say he was wearing the same clothes as were seen in an earlier Snapchat on the same account’s story.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the 12-year-old admitted to making the threat and said he was often bullied but said he had no intentions of following through.

Cape Coral police say both DCF and North Port police have been notified. Police did not say what school the boy attends or what school the threat was directed toward.