1 killed in fiery crash on Del Prado Boulevard in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS
One person was killed in a fiery crash at Del Prado Boulevard and Barbie Lane in North Fort Myers on Monday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. One person died in the crash and the travel lanes on Del Prado are currently blocked. Pictures show that a dump truck was involved and that it caught fire after the crash overturned it.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.