1 killed in fiery crash on Del Prado Boulevard in North Fort Myers

One person was killed in a fiery crash at Del Prado Boulevard and Barbie Lane in North Fort Myers on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. One person died in the crash and the travel lanes on Del Prado are currently blocked. Pictures show that a dump truck was involved and that it caught fire after the crash overturned it.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.