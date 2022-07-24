Man arrested, accused of stealing items totaling over $1K at Costco in Naples

A man was arrested after switching the UPC codes on items inside of a Costco in Naples.

Roberto Mendoza-Correa, 38, was arrested for grand theft of $750 – $5000 at a Costco in Naples.

On June 1, Costco Loss Prevention alerted Collier County Sheriff’s Office that there was someone committing multiple thefts from the business since April 29.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Department, on April 29, Mendoza-Correa placed a generator in his shopping cart. Surveillance camera footage showed Mendoza-Correa standing near the cooler section of the store where he was tampering with the outside of the box of the generator. He then used the self-checkout lane and left the store.

Costco learned through Loss Prevention that the UPC on the outside of the generator had been switched for a Dewalt Wet and Dry Vaccum. The generator cost $799 and the wet and dry vacuum was priced at $99.

On May 5, Mendoza-Correa picked up a Phillips Diamond toothbrush set valued at $299 and a digital photo frame valued at $160, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Department.

He was seen again tampering with the toothbrush box, used self-checkout, and exited the store.

Costco Loss Prevention found out that neither of the items Mendoza-Correa had in his possession checked out as they should. The items checked out as toothbrush heads valued at $40 and razors valued at $26, according to reports.

Costco provided an estimated loss of $1094 over this period of time.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Department, Mendoza-Correa was seen in Costco again on March 28. Loss Prevention watched Mendoza-Correa peel off a piece of paper and put it onto a speaker. He also had a Ring Security Camera and Nano Leaf in his possession. Loss prevention approached Mendoza-Correa at the self-check-out.

Loss prevention saw Mendoza-Correa removing stickers from a box and placing them on the items. The UPC codes did not match the items in his cart, the Nano Leaf and speaker scanned as Udon Noodles bowls valued at $20.

Mendoza-Correa said he no longer wanted the other items. He paid for the Ring Security Camera and left the store.

On March 28, Mendoza-Correa was approached at a register in Costco, he had items in his possession valued at $869. Mendoza-Correa said he didn’t want the items anymore. The items he had in his possession had UPCs of lesser valued items attached to them, according to reports.

Collier County Sheriff’s Department gave Mendoza-Correa a trespass warning and he left the store.

On July 23, Mendoza-Correa was arrested at his house for grand theft, according to reports.

Collier County Sheriff’s spoke to Mendoza-Correa and determined he was not a U.S citizen.

Mendoza-Correa was taken to the Naples Jail Center.