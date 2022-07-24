Hot and muggy Sunday ahead of afternoon scattered storms

Summertime, rainy season conditions persist for Southwest Florida on Sunday. High temperatures climb into the lower-to-upper 90s across the area.

Isolated showers will begin around 2 p.m. and track westward towards the coast while developing into scattered storms by dinnertime.

Pleasant boating conditions continue, light chop in the bays with breezy winds up to 15 knots.

Otherwise, Saharan dust will make its way back into Southwest Florida late Wednesday and linger until the weekend.