23rd annual Big Backpack Event provides free school supplies, groceries to families

The first day of school is just a few short weeks away, and on Sunday, the 23rd annual Big Backpack Event is helping provide kids with free school supplies. The event is sponsored by WINK News.

The first 3,000 students between the ages of five and 12 will get a new backpack and school supplies, including notebook paper, crayons, pens, pencils, and more.

Originally, there were 2,000 backpacks to be given away to students, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office decided to help out as well and donated another thousand backpacks.

Additionally, the first 1,000 families will receive grocery bags full of food, including kid-friendly items like peanut butter, jelly, and mac and cheese.

Sunday’s event is being held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Skatium in Fort Myers.

Instead of heading inside the Skatium, you can pull up in your car and pick up the items curbside.

On Saturday, more than 50 volunteers stuffed those 3,000 backpacks and 1,000 grocery bags that will be handed out.

Leonardo Garcia, the founder of the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida, and the man in charge of Sunday’s event, talked about how it started 23 years ago.

“When we established the multicultural center, we wanted to contribute with the different cultures in our community, and what is the best way to support the children, no matter where you come from Hispanic, non-Hispanic, to support with the education, and at the same time, show the different folklores dances and languages that we speak in Southwest Florida,” said Garcia.

The goal is to help students and families in need, but Garcia said it’s not just about handing school supplies out.

“The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida. I founded that 24 years ago with the idea to promote multiculturalism and for my service for you, but at the same time to do something good for the children of our community, to invest in them, that way they can become future leaders of the community with a mind open to all the different cultures that we have in Southwest Florida,” said Garcia.

The Health Department of Lee County will also be on-site, providing free Tdap vaccines for 11-year-olds and incoming seventh graders. The vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.