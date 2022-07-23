Scattered storms come back Saturday

Scattered storms are expected to affect Southwest Florida in the afternoon and evening hours for your Saturday.

For any of your outdoor activities, expect scattered storms all throughout the weekend.

Storm activity will begin brewing around 2 p.m., mainly inland in Hendry and Collier counties. The storms will start over inland zones and will continue to push westward toward I-75 and the coast throughout the evening.

Another hot day is in store for your Saturday make sure to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from the heat.

High temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s once again.