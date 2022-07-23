Harry Chapin Food Bank distributes food at new location in Lehigh Acres

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is back in Lehigh Acres, where hundreds of families will line up for their mobile pantry on Saturday.

The lines at food banks have gotten longer thanks to inflation.

When Harry Chapin provides food to these families, it allows them to spend their money elsewhere, either gas, cars or bills, and in some cases, even their medications.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank used to serve about 250,000 people each month, but now they are trending toward 300,000.

They serve 600 families alone at the Lehigh Acres distribution site that has been on Tuesdays at Copperhead Golf Course for years, but as of this week, it is permanently closed.

So Harry Chapin is temporarily moving the distribution about five miles away to Harns Masch Middle School, at 1820 Unice Avenue North, to ensure the people relying on them will still have a place where they can pick up food.

“We’re that safety net in our community that they can rely on somewhere to go to get that food,” said Ryan Uhler, marketing and communications director for the Harry Chapin Food Bank. “It’s heartwarming in that aspect, but I’ll tell you that it’s heartbreaking to know that there is a need out there.”

For some like Jose Varona, everything is expensive.

“It’s terrible,” Varona said. “I don’t see any getting any better. But hopefully, we have this place that helps us out.”

The drive-through distribution begins at 10 a.m. at Harns Marsh Middle School, at 1820 Unice Avenue North.