Friends remember Lehigh Acres woman who died in Friday night motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night on Parkdale Boulevard and Homestead Road S in Lehigh Acres.

The family of Daynna Diaz said she was the one that died in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said her motorcycle crashed into an SUV that was in front of her that was driving through that intersection.

She was ejected from her motorcycle and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Nashaly Negron, Diaz’s best friend, said she knew something was wrong when she couldn’t get a hold of her.

“I couldn’t get a hold of her. And her mom started calling me, once she called me more than once, I was a little busy. So I couldn’t pick up because I was driving. And she called me more than once. And I answered, and she’s like, I can’t get a hold of Daynna, there’s some news going around that there’s some type of female that was in a motorcycle accident,” Negron said.

Negron said the cops told them that she had passed away at the scene, and there was nothing they were able to do for her.

The fatal crash scene was filled with flowers and candles to remember her.

“She was such a beautiful soul. I mean, she had the most beautiful personality, she was so kind-hearted and always happy. You know, no matter what was going on around her. She would eat the world alive if she could in order to get ahead for her son because he was her life,” Negron said.

Now her family and friends said they are trying to send her back to Puerto Rico.

“We’re trying to get funds to get her back to Puerto Rico, where she was born and raised. She had only been living over here for about six years or so,” Negron said.

Negron said they really need to help to get her back home where her mom and the rest of her family are.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.