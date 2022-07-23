Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act

Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An FWC officer responded to a call from Collier County EMS and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after they found two whitetail deer in his home in the 2800 block of 38th Ave. SE in Collier County.

According to the arrest report, the two white deer were illegally transported across state lines from Ohio.

The area is north of the Picayune Strand State Forest Campground.

In addition to the two deer, wildlife officials also found 15 migratory birds, including Painted Bunting’s Indigo Bunting’s, rose-breasted grosbeak, cardinal and mockingbirds, which are a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Diaz is also accused of possessing two illegal bird traps.

Diaz told authorities all of the animals on the property were his.

He is also accused of keeping Canada geese without the proper caging requirements.

Diaz was booked into the Naples jail.