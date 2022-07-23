Collier County man arrested, accused of being a suspected drug dealer

Published: July 23, 2022 9:45 AM EDT
Updated: July 23, 2022 9:51 AM EDT
William "Bill" Jones, 69 (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
A 69-year-old North Naples man was arrested after Collier deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his home.

William “Bill” Jones faces more than a dozen charges including five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams or 200 grams and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones lives in the 6500 block of Autumn Woods Boulevard.

Collier deputies found drugs during a search at a home, which led to the arrest of William “Bill” Jones. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The months-long investigation led to the seizure of 742.5 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that’s 80-100 times stronger than morphine, 65 oxycodone pills, and narcotic paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also found:

  • Cocaine, 155 grams
  • 153 vape cartridges, 1,710 grams
  • 41 THC cigarettes, 392 grams
  • Nearly 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana

Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Collier County jail.

