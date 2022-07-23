Collier County man arrested, accused of being a suspected drug dealer

A 69-year-old North Naples man was arrested after Collier deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his home.

William “Bill” Jones faces more than a dozen charges including five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams or 200 grams and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones lives in the 6500 block of Autumn Woods Boulevard.

The months-long investigation led to the seizure of 742.5 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that’s 80-100 times stronger than morphine, 65 oxycodone pills, and narcotic paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also found:

Cocaine, 155 grams

153 vape cartridges, 1,710 grams

41 THC cigarettes, 392 grams

Nearly 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana

Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Collier County jail.