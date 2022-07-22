Veterans returning home to Florida could become teachers

The Florida Department of Education’s plan would allow veterans and their spouses to get a five-year voucher to teach in the classroom, without veterans.

Emmitt Ingram served three years in Afghanistan. Now he’s home and said finding a new career isn’t as easy as it sounds. “I’m always for any kind of opportunity to help veterans, especially Afghanistan, veterans, get back on their feet and get moving back into society,” Ingram said.

The Florida Department of Education wants to help. The state will offer veterans and their spouses a chance to become teachers even if they don’t have a degree.

“I think for some veterans, this is going to be a life-changing opportunity,” Ingram said. “I really do think that for some veterans, they’re gonna get not only an opportunity to better themselves, but they’ll also get an opportunity to pass on some knowledge to young men and women that will be really vital to them going forth in life.”

But educators are concerned making the profession so accessible may be lowering the standard for teachers. Kevin Daly is the President of the Teacher’s Association of Lee County, and he shared a few thoughts with WINK News.

“I have nothing against veterans in the service to their country, and, and things like that,” Daly said. “But, you know, I mean, I wouldn’t trust an accountant who hadn’t been to college to be an account.”

But, it should be noted, that Florida allows professionals in other fields to become teachers. They then have to work toward earning their certificate. Veterans would need to follow the same guidelines.

“Not all veterans are going to be fantastic educators,” Ingram said. “But if it’s even one out of three or two out of three that are good educators, then that’s still one or two more educators we had than we did yesterday.”